Sponsored Segment by: Harding & Associates, PC.

Today we were joined by Colorado’s best attorney, Phil Harding! He’s been honored as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in Colorado for the past 14 year, a super lawyer 10 years in a row and he is a member of the million and multi-million dollar advocates forum, which means he has tried cases that have resulted in verdicts of more than one million dollars.

To reach Harding and Associates directly, call 303-762-9500. You can get a free consultation anytime.And you can find phil online at Hlaw.com



