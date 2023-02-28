This is a sponsored segment by University of Phoenix.

The workforce is really tight right now. Working remote is a new reality, but it’s also a challenge for employers. Leo Goncalves is the VP of Workforce Solutions at University of Phoenix and stopped by GDC virtually to discuss the concept of Talent Mobility.

Talent Mobility refers to the ability of employees to access new opportunities within the company. Leo Goncalves discusses the importance of developing a pool of internal talent and how it relates to employee retention.