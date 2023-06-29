Sponsored segment by ViveWell Health

Take back control of your health with innovative, evidence-based holistic treatments. You can do all that and more at ViveWell Health’. They focus on identifying the causes of health concerns, not just medicating symptoms.

GDC caught up with the founder of ‘ViveWell Health,’ Dr. Ben Busch to learn more about what sets ViveWell Health apart from the rest.

‘ViveWell Health’ has two great deals just for our viewers!

Pay 49-dollars for a joint regeneration procedure evaluation or pay 49-dollars for a medical weight loss evaluation, those are each a 250-dollar value!

To learn more, click here.