Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is partnering with FOX31 and Channel 2, Iron Mountain, Waste Management, and Metro Area Law Enforcement Agencies to help prevent identity theft by holding the annual summer Shred-A Thon at Northglenn Marketplace in Northglenn and Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch Saturday, August 19th from 8am-Noon.

Shredding is FREE! Each vehicle will be limited to three garbage bags or paper boxes. Magazines, binders, trash, batteries, and cell phones are prohibited. No electronics, please.

Donations will be greatly accepted and will benefit the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

For more information, or to donate to the Click Here.