This is a sponsored segment by Step Denver.

Colorado Gives Day is a chance for you to step in and lift up the community by making a financial donation to local organizations like ‘Step Denver’. You can make a donation here.

Step Denver is a local nonprofit helps men take the first step toward addiction recovery. Their mission is to give men with nowhere else to turn the opportunity to overcome addiction through sobriety, work, accountability, and community.

Paul Scudo and Vincent Turnbull, with Step Denver, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.