This is sponsored segment by Furniture Row.

We’re under one month away from giving away our St. Jude Dream Home. It’s a beautiful house in the Reunion Subdivision in Commerce City.

The house was furnished by Furniture Row. You can check out the Dream House at the open house on weekends through October 8. You can also enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Furniture Row.

If you love the Dream Home’s style, you can shop the home and get exclusive discount pricing on all Furniture Row items staged throughout the house. It’s over three thousand square feet full of furnishings, rugs, and decor to choose from all at discount pricing. Be prepared to take any purchase you make with you when you leave.