This is a sponsored segment by Slickdeals, Cinch Home Services, Smallwood Home, and Aiper.

Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle “Do-It-Yourself” home improvement projects.

Chip Wade is a favorite TV home improvement expert who is the host of HGTV shows like Elbow Room, Curb Appeal: The Block, and others. Chip stopped by GDC virtually to discuss DIY Spring home improvement ideas with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.