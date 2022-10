Sponsored Segment by The Impact Academy

Double, double, toil, and trouble, Elitch Gardens 2022 Witch Fest is back for its second year and this morning, we got a preview of what you can expect to see when walking through the magical side of this experience!

GDC’s Spencer Thomas, caught up with high priestess and ritualist Tahverlee Anglen from the Moon Temple Mystery School to tell us all about it.

To learn more, click here.