This is a sponsored segment by Skydio.

Skydio makes some of the best drones in the world. Professionals in a number fields can use drones to gather information and then make more intelligent decisions.

Skydio drones have advanced avoidance technology, so it doesn’t take an expert pilot to use their drones. They just unveiled a brand new drone called the “X-10” that uses A-I.

GDC’s Chris Tomer talked with Adam Bry, Skydio Co-Founder and CEO.