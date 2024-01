Sponsored Segment by SK Group

Each year, the future is revealed in Las Vegas at the largest tech trade show in the world, ‘The Consumer Electronic Show’ also known as “CES”! It’s an annual event filled with the latest and greatest tech and Albert Lawrence, who is at the SK Wonderland exhibit, is giving us an inside look at things from an amusement park powered by renewable energy, to a magic carpet powered by A-I based semi conductors.