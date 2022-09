Sponsored Content by SimpliFed

Being a new mom can be hard, which is why it’s important to know where you can find support while can and that’s where SimpliFed comes into play. It’s a service that offers on demand baby feeding and lactation support, and it’s now available Tricare and Colorado Medicare recipients. GDC sat down with the Founder of SimpliFed to learn more about the baby feeding and breastfeeding support service that’s helping women near and far.