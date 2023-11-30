Sponsored Segment by Servant Coffee

There is no better way to wake up in the morning than with Great Day Colorado on TV and a cup of Servant Coffee in hand! Great Day Colorado is ecstatic and proud to have Servant Coffee as it’s newest coffee sponsor, which is why we were LIVE all morning long talking about their mission, holiday subscription packages, and their unique blends.

If you sign up for a coffee subscription now through Christmas, you will receive a bonus merchandise item.

To learn more, click here.