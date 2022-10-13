Sponsored Segment by Scott’s Automotive & Service Center

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness month and one local business is ready to give back in a big and fun way! Scott’s Automotive and Service Center is putting on an amazing event called ‘Brakes on Breast Cancer’, its a 5k fun run event that the whole family can take part in. GDC Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with Chief Marketing Officer, Laura Hickey, store manager for the Loveland location, Chrissie Harms, and Master technician at the Fort Collins Location, Dee Ramirez, to learn more about the local survivor that inspired this event in the first place.

The event kicks off on October 23rd at Spring Canyon Park in Fort Collins and races start at 10am. To learn more, click here.