This is a sponsored segment by Savory Spice.

When it comes to cooking Thanksgiving Dinner, you want to make sure all your recipes have the right amount of ingredients and spices.

Savory Spice has ingredients for all kinds of recipes, baking, and grilling. Great for many uses, including chicken, pork, steak, burgers, vegetables, popcorn, and vegan cooking.

Michael Kimball, Senior Manager of Product Innovation, stopped by GDC and talked with Angelica Lombardi and Chris Tomer.