This is a sponsored segment by the American Association of Endodontists.

May is ‘save your tooth month’, so we talked with Dr. Craig Hirschberg. Dr. Hirschberg is the President of the American Association of Endodontists.

Their goal is to raise awareness of how important it is to save your natural teeth. Endodontists are experts in saving teeth. And, Dr. Hirschberg says root canals don’t have to be painful with modern advances in technique and technology.