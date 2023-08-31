Today, we want to tell you about ‘Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation’. It’s a great foundation that supports seriously ill children and their families.

Next week, they’re hosting a ‘Cradling Hearts Celebration’ to recognize and honor their community partners.

GDC spoke with Patti Kinnear, the director of development, along with facility dog, Posey, who is being honored at the event, and her handler Kara Hellums.

Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation is hosting the inaugural ‘Cradling Hearths Celebration’ at Denver Botanic Gardens next Wednesday, September 6th.

There will be a cocktail reception and silent auction, and you’ll be able to explore the gardens and get a kiss from Posey the pup!

Single tickets are $95.00 and couple tickets are $175.00.

Get your ticket click here.