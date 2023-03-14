Sponsored Segment by Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers

Cancer impacts so many of our lives, most of us know people who have been diagnosed with it’s many forms. Our rick of getting colon cancer goes up significantly as we age, but what most people don’t know is that more and more younger people are being diagnosed, even at the age of 25.

Today, GDC spoke with ‘Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers,’ Medical Oncologist, Sujatha Nallapareddy, who specializes in gastro-intentional cancers, to educate us on colon cancers and what to look out for.

