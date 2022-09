Sponsored by Risas Dental and Braces

Getting your teeth checked and worked on can be expensive and for many families it is a luxury. That is why Risas Dental and Braces does their Labor of Love event every year where they offer free dental services to the people who need it the most. The Labor of Love event happens on Labor Day. It starts at 8am and ends at noon. People can get free dental work including basic cleaning, extraction, fillings and more. For more information go to RisasDental.com