Sponsored Content from Calliditas Therapeutics

Fewer than 150,000 people in the United States suffer from IgA Nephropathy. It’s a rare chronic autoimmune disease that affects the kidneys. The rarity of this disease leaves patients and their families feeling isolated and unsupported. So GDC spoke with Andrew Udell, the North America president at Calliditas Therapeutics, and Judy Akin, an IgA Nephropathy patient and advocate. Learn more online at iganconnect.com.