This is a sponsored segment by Tesoro Cultural Center.

Mark your calendars for this unique event! Check out the Tesoro Cultural Center’s ‘Rendezvous at The Fort’ on September 16-17 in Morrison, Colorado.

It’s a celebration of American Indian, Spanish Colonial Artists, and fur traders and trappers interpreting the Bents Old Fort era in Colorado.

GDC’s Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer got a sneak peak.