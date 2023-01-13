Sponsored Segment by Relax in Home Massage Services

It’s time to sit back, relax and eliminate the stress of the holidays and treat yourself to a wonderful massage. GDC teamed up with owner of Relax in Home Massage Services, Bettina Lucci, to learn more about the amazing services they offer.

Relax in Home Massage Services is offering an amazing deal for our viewers, get three 60 minute massages, which regularly costs $480.00, for $345.00, saving you save $135.00, or try their 90 minute service, 3 massages normally for $636.00 and now only $471.00.

To learn more give them a call at 720-487-9877, or click here.