Sponsored Segment by Reinke Brothers

Spooky season is almost here and if you’re looking for all things Halloween, you have got to check out the Reinke Brothers in Littleton. This spook-tastic store has been running for 54 years and counting, and its the destination for all your costume needs and beyond. GDC’s Spencer Thomas took to the famous local spot to tour this seasons legendary haunted mansion.



We also have an awesome deal for our Great Day Colorado viewers only, right now you can pay $25.00 and get two General Admissions tickets! To snag this deal, click here!