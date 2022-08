Sponsored Segment by Regional Air Quality Council

Summer ozone season is upon us and one of the best ways to reduce air pollution is by reducing the number of times you drive your car. To help make that more feasible, during the month of august, riders on RTD and other Colorado transit agencies won’t have to pay for the ride. RTD is calling their promotion “Zero Fare for Better Air!”

GDC’s Angelica Lombardi was live learning more about the topic and initiative this morning.