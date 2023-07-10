Sponsored Segment by Regional Air Quality Council & Regional Transportation District

Today we’re talking health and easy steps we can all take to improve summer air quality in the front range.

‘The Regional Air Quality Council‘ strives to improve air quality and protect Colorado’s health, environment, and economy.

They’re also teaming up with RTD for ‘Zero Fare for Better Air’ all of July and August.

Today, GDC teamed up with Mike Silverstein, the executive director for RAQC, and Stuart Summers’ the Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for RTD in-studio to showcase the initiative and more!

As part of the ‘Simple Steps to Better Air Campaign‘, Regional Air Quality Council and Rad Power bikes teamed up with your station to give away an e-bike, courtesy of our friends at Rad Power Bikes.

WINNER OF E-BIKE GIVEAWAY:

Big congratulations to Maria Almanza!