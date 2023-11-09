Sponsored Segment by Rebelry Boutique

‘Tis the season of switching your closet clothing essentials from warm to Winter! ‘Rebelry Boutique’ in Arvada is a one-stop-shop for the best affordable, chic, and trendy clothing items in the Denver metro area. If you’re in need of new pieces ahead of the holidays then check out Rebelry Boutique!

GREAT DEAL ALERT!

If you mention you saw this segment on GDC, you can get 15% of your entire order in store, and get the same deal online by typing in the code “Great Day Colorado”. Be sure to ask about their fashion consultations, rewards and referral program too.

To learn more and start shopping, click here.

Judy Abramowitz, owner of Rebelry Boutique, stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.