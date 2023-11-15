Sponsored Segment by Le Fleur Arts Production, NIght1Productions, Colorado Health Network

In just a few weeks, something big is returning to Denver!

Artists, activists, stylists and social workers are coming together in support of one incredible cause, ‘The Red Ball’!

It’s a cutting-edge runway experience that raises awareness for world aids day and funds for ‘Denver Colorado AIDs Project.’

GDC talked with Christopher La Fleur the event producer, along with Amanda Carlson the event choreographer, to learn more abut what is in store this year.

