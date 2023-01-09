This is a sponsored segment from Pound of Ground.
Imagine frozen ground beef that doesn’t require defrosting and it cooks in 7-8 minutes. Here’s a new approach to frozen ground beef called “Pound of Ground”.
by: Chris Tomer, This is a sponsored segment from Pound of Ground
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris Tomer, This is a sponsored segment from Pound of Ground
Posted:
Updated:
This is a sponsored segment from Pound of Ground.
Imagine frozen ground beef that doesn’t require defrosting and it cooks in 7-8 minutes. Here’s a new approach to frozen ground beef called “Pound of Ground”.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now