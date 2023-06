This is a sponsored segment by Plum Creek Garden Market.

The Plum Creek Garden Market is open in six pop-up locations across Colorado through the end of June. This is their 10th year in operation. They offer over 700 varieties of flowers, vegetables, and plants. They’ll help you find the right flowers for you!

And, here’s a great day for GDC viewers: Get 25% off when you mention you saw this segment on GDC!

Operation’s Manager Audrey Sharp stopped by GDC.