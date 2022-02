DENVER (KDVR) -- As the Pinpoint Weather Team reports predicted snow totals around the Denver metro, foothills and Front Range, it reminds everyone there is a range and that one number is not the final, definite total.

The reason behind the range is that Colorado is a diverse landscape in elevation. The terrain is what creates the wide variety between totals. So as Denver shows 5 inches on the map, some areas could see just 2 inches because it's at a lower elevation than another part of the city.