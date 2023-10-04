Sponsored Segment by Photography By Jewels

Wedding season is in full swing in Colorado but if you’re just getting started on the planning, one of the first vendors you should book is a photographer! Jewels Gray is a well-known wedding photographer and owner of the Rocky Mountain Bridal Show happening this weekend!



To learn more about Photography by Jewels, visit her online here or give her a call at 720-771-2200. She’s also offering $1,000 off any collection if you book her at or before the Rocky Mountain Bridal Show happening this Sunday, October 8th.