DENVER (KDVR) -- The Denver Police Department is facing a lawsuit claiming an unnecessary use of force, illegal search of a vehicle and unlawful arrest following a car crash in April 2020.

Keilon Hill, 27, called 911 after a minor crash on Interstate 25 occurred on April 27, 2020. The lawsuit claims Officer Thomas Ludwig glanced into Hill's car but proceeded to interview the other driver and passenger first.