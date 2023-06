This is a sponsored segment by Pawprint Oxygen.

Wildfires and wildfire smoke are serious problems in Colorado. It affects our health and the health of our pets. Pawprint Oxygen makes oxygen masks for our pets, and they’re on a mission to help stock your local fire department with them.

These oxygen masks can be used for any pet emergency where oxygen is needed.

Blake Dube, Co-Founder of Pawprint Oxygen, stopped by GDC.

If you’d like to purchase Pawprint Oxygen masks, click here.