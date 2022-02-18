Paragon Geeks- Fix that screen

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) -- A nurse involved in the death of a 19-year-old after a breast augmentation surgery turned himself into police on Friday.

Nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker was booked and released on a charge of manslaughter of Emmalyn Nguyen, which is a class 4 felony. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office did not provide the bond amount Meeker was released on.