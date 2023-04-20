Sponsored Segment by Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

Help dress Colorado in purple and bring awareness to pancreatic cancer next weekend as people around the country will band together to walk and raise money to end the disease! GDC spoke with Gayle Lettenmaier, a volunteer with the Colorado Affiliate of ‘Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,’ to talk more about the April 29th event, ‘PanCAN PurpleStride.’

It is free to register for this event that kicks off on April 29th at 8am for registration.

If you raise $50.00, you’ll get a t-shirt, and if you raise $1,000, you’ll become a member of the ‘Grand Club’.

