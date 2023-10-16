Sponsored Segment by Outpost Sunsport

Fall is here signs of winter are already visible in the mountains and that can only mean one thing, it’s almost ski season!

Before you gear up to hit the slopes this winter, there’s one place you need to visit to buy gear or shop rentals. ‘Outpost Sunsport’ in Fort Collins has been serving the community for over 50 years and they’re known of their seasonal rentals, ski fashion and so much more.

GDC’s Chris Tomer took to it’s location in Fort Collins to learn more about the ski gear, and rentals you can check out this season.

To learn more call 970-225-1455, or click here.