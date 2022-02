DENVER (KDVR) -- It's official. Colorado's out-of-reach housing is the state's biggest concern according to its towns and cities.

Colorado's housing market is now one of the nation's most expensive after a decade of population growth capped by a pandemic buying melee that left the housing stock thousands of units short. A report from the Colorado Municipal League confirms that housing costs are the largest concern for the 2,000+ towns and cities that are members, followed by budget constraints and policing.