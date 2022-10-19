Sponsored Segment by Nationwide Expos

We kicked off the Great Day Colorado show with puppy snuggles and kisses all thanks to Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue! This local rescue is one of the many vendors at the Northern Colorado Home Show this weekend, featuring puppies available for adaption and more. GDC’s Host Spencer Thomas, caught up with Kim Robinson from Innocent Paws Puppy Rescue to learn all about what the event has to offer and how you can take part in a ‘puppy kissing booth’ for a donation of $5.00!

To learn more information, click here.