The facts are shocking.

In the U.S, 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women will be diagnosed with cancer, totaling 1-point-9 million new diagnoses this year. ‘Mastercard’ and the non-profit ‘Stand Up 2 Cancer’ have teamed up to give people an easy way to have significant impact in critical cancer research. GDC talked to Sue Schwartz, Cancer advocate and co-founder of the non-profit, to learn more about the amazing work they do and why she started this organization in the first place.

