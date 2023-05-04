Sponsored Segment by Seniors’ Resource Center

Today, want to recognize an organization that supports older adults and their caregivers.

it’s called “Seniors’ Resource Center”.

SRC is the Denver area’s largest nonprofit dedicated to services for older adults, their families and their caregivers. GDC caught up with President and CEO, Chris Lynn, to learn more about SRC and the importance behind the centers mission.

People caring for an older individual can call Seniors’ Resource Center to speak with one of their knowledgeable and compassionate care managers.

You’ll be able to get a free tour and half day visit at their adult day center.

Give them a call at (303) 238-8151 or click here.