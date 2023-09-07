Sponsored Segment by Nextdoor

When disaster strikes, proximity matters, and your neighbors are a vital resource.

Research shows that well-connected neighbors are more resilient in disaster situations.

September is ‘National Preparedness Month’ and the perfect time to connect with neighbors and prepare for emergencies that may hit your community.

GDC talked with Nextdoor’s head of community, Caty Kobe, to to discuss the important tips and tools for building a neighborhood preparedness plan.

