Sponsored Segment by Forged Christian High School

Calling all parents and families, a brand new private high school is making it’s way to Arvada soon.

‘Forge Christian High School’ is a new purpose-driven school building on the 51-year legacy of faith Christian academy! The school plans to open this fall and they are enrolling students right now. GDC hosts Spencer Thomas & Chris Tomer sat down with Pastor Rick Long, to learn more about the vision, mission and purpose of Forge Christian High School, as well as scholarship opportunities and enrollment.

Call 720–437–9480 or click here.