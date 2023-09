This is a sponsored segment by New Windows for America.

New Windows for America offer high-quality, energy efficient windows with exceptional styles of windows and options, with warranties covering every part of the window including the glass and installation.

New Windows for America has worked with Denver homeowners for over 25 years. They also offer siding replacement and new doors.

GDC spoke with Clyde Ludeen and Keith Nischoff to learn more about what sets their product apart from the rest.