Sponsored Content by Purina Dog Chow

September is National Service Dog Awareness Month, a time to recognize how specially trained dogs help veterans with physical and mental challenges. GDC chatted with NCIS actor, producer, dog lover and longtime military supporter, Wilmer Valderrama, who talks to us more about the impact these dogs have, how the visible impact awards work, and how you can give back too!

To learn more, click here.