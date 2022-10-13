Sponsored Segment by Myriad.com/KnowYourRisk

A recent survey from Myriad Genetics revealed that when it comes to inherited risk for breast and ovarian cancer, health history on dad’s side of the family is often overlooked.

But for previvors or people living at elevated risk of a particular disease, but not yet diagnosed,

understanding your family history from your father’s side of the family can help you take a proactive approach to your own health. GDC spoke with breast cancer previvor Jen Culton and board certified physician assistant, Skyler Jesz, to discuss this issue in this sponsored segment.

