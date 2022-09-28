Sponsored Content from Bourbon Blonde Blog

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are must haves for all your entertaining.

Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime

Dos Equis® is imported to the U.S. by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation’s leading high-end beer importer, a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world’s most international brewer. For more information, follow us @DosEquis or visit www.Dosequis.com

Waterloo Sparkling Water

The all-new Waterloo Spiced Apple flavor and fan-favorite Cranberry flavor are available for a limited time only this fall at King Soopers, Whole Foods and Target. These authentic, fruit-inspired flavors are perfect to sip and savor all season!

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com