Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must have products for the summer season.

Serta iComfortECO Mattress

Spring is a great time to consider upgrading your mattress. To get the ultimate night’s sleep experience the NEW Serta iComfortECO mattress line. This new collection of mattresses provides Serta’s signature comfort and support, while integrating more sustainable materials. To learn more, visit Serta.com or visit a retailer near you.

TruBiotics Women’s Probiotics

New TruBiotics Women’s Capsules & Sugar-Free Gummies target women in different life stages, providing multi-benefit health solutions for vaginal & gut health microbiomes, while supporting hair, skin, bone, urinary tract and immune health.

Stormy Kromer Mesh Hiker

Stormy Kromer is an iconic, outerwear, Midwest brand that’s been outfitting folks nationally for over 100 years. Their products are focused on durability, adventure, and style. www.stormykromer.com

Aurora by Aqua Optima

Aurora by Aqua Optima is the only product on the market to deliver hot or cold filtered water on demand. Aurora is powered by Strix technology, a brand known for water filtration.