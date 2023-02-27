Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few must haves that are perfect for 2023!

Beautyrest Black Mattress Collection

More and more, people are prioritizing sleep as an essential part of their approach to wellness. Beautyrest Black is a premium mattress collection that delivers an exceptional sleep experience- with a trend-right design. And, luxury isn’t just in the look, it’s also in the feel. Beautyrest Black’s targeted zoned support system reduces motion transfer while providing support where people need it most. It also has plant-based cooling technology to keep you cool and comfortable through the night. You can learn more at Beautyrest.com and I believe you’ll fall in love with this mattress after experiencing the premium performance and support for yourself.

Bio-Oil

Bio-Oil, best known for its Skincare Oils, is the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US. Receive 20% off all Bio-Oil products at ShopBioOil.com using code POSITIVE20 now through the end of February.

Elevate mealtimes with St Pierre

Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains America’s favorite brioche brand. Enjoy our authentic brioche loaf, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more. Elevate the everyday and be inspired by our recipes on our website www.stpierrebakery.com

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff, just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com