Massage Heights for Valentine’s Day

Sponsored Content | Great Day Colorado

by: Sponsored Content by Massage Heights

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Massage Heights

It is the season of love, why not get some relaxation for yourself or a loved one. Massage Heights is dedicated to helping you live happier and healthier through regular massage and skin therapy. Here to tell us more about their services is Senior Vice President of Culture and Industry Relations, C.G. Funk.

So again, Massage Heights is offering great Valentine’s Day promotions right now like a 60 minute personalized massage with a chocolate foot scrub. Or if you buy a 90-minute massage bundle, receive a $25 Promo Card. Check out all their promotions at MassageHeights.com. They have six different locations across Colorado.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories