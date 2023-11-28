Sponsored Segment by GSK

This morning we learned a little more about myelofibrosis, a complex blood cancer.

10 years ago, interior designer and former queer eye star Thom Filicia’s brother was diagnosed with the cancer and at the time there wasn’t a lot of resource or treatment paths available.

fortunately, Thom was a match to be his donor and has now joined ‘GSK’ on the mapping myelofibrosis initiative to continue raising awareness of this blood cancer, which can be difficult to diagnose and manage.

GDC spoke with Thom Filicia, to learn more about his story and how our community can help.

