This is a sponsored segment by Maker Festivals.

The 7th annual Yarn Fest returns to Loveland, CO April 11-15 and it will also include Stich Fest! It’s a premier fiber event full of knitting, crocheting, spinning, and weaving. They’ll have top instructors available so you can learn new techniques. It also includes 115 workshops and a marketplace.

Sadie Metter is a content creator for Sew Daily. She stopped by GDC and talked with Spencer Thomas and Chris Tomer.